Commodification of Housing Is a Threat to Middle Class | RealClearPolitics

Commodification of Housing Is a Threat to Middle Class

Joel Kotkin, The American Mind August 28, 2022

Housing is an industry, but it is also where people live, raise families, and stake their future. Yet increasingly, all around the world, housing has increasingly become just a commodity to be traded, often by foreigner investors, notably from China, as well as by large well-capitalized financial institutions who plan to cultivate a generation of lifelong renters. In the notorious words of the World Economic Forum, “You will own nothing, and love it.” Well, you may not love it, but the first part is coming true.

