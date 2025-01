"Florida is fighting back," tweeted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Aug. 22. "We stand for the values of places like Destin, Dunedin and Deland - not Davos." Who is the enemy DeSantis is combatting? "Woke CEOs" and any "corporate power" that aims to impose "an ideological agenda on the American people" by championing values of "diversity, inclusion, and equity" in investment considerations and workplace policies.