Is There Really a Catastrophic National Teacher Shortage? | RealClearPolitics

America’s students are going back to school this month. According to many media sources, districts won’t have nearly enough teachers to greet them. The Washington Post has warned of a “catastrophic teacher shortage.” ABC World News Tonight called it a new “growing crisis,” and Rebecca Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, called it a “five-alarm” fire. The Wall Street Journal warned of a “dog-eat-dog” scramble to hire underqualified instructors, and results from a national survey found a surge of teachers planning to quit or retire early.