Is There Really a Catastrophic National Teacher Shortage? | RealClearPolitics

Is There Really a Catastrophic National Teacher Shortage?

Derek Thompson, The Atlantic August 24, 2022

(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

America’s students are going back to school this month. According to many media sources, districts won’t have nearly enough teachers to greet them. The Washington Post has warned of a “catastrophic teacher shortage.” ABC World News Tonight called it a new “growing crisis,” and Rebecca Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, called it a “five-alarm” fire. The Wall Street Journal warned of a “dog-eat-dog” scramble to hire underqualified instructors, and results from a national survey found a surge of teachers planning to quit or retire early.

 

