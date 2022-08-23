NY Dems Face Consequences of Their Awful Gerrymander | RealClearPolitics

New York Democrats, finally with unified control of Albany during a redistricting cycle, drew the House gerrymander of their dreams earlier this year. It protected each Democratic incumbent while giving several Republicans the boot. In a solid election year for Democrats—not even a smashing one!—the gerrymander would’ve secured Democrats 22 seats in the state to only 4 for Republicans. (The split after the 2020 election was 19 Democrats to 8 Republicans.) This New York gerrymandering alone could have wiped out Republicans’ overall national redistricting advantage.