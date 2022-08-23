 Democrats Have Abandoned the Working Class | RealClearPolitics

Democrats Have Abandoned the Working Class

Claire Brighn, AMAC August 23, 2022

Democrats Have Abandoned the Working Class
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Beginning in earnest with Donald Trump’s election in 2016, working class voters in the United States have fled the Democratic Party in droves, quickly eroding a once solid base of support for the party. Amid this seismic shift in the electorate, many elected Democrats and mainstream media pundits have over the past several months desperately tried to prop up this narrative of Democrats as the party of everyday Americans – even as the policies emanating from Washington have grown increasingly opposed to their interests.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site