Coming to the U.S. Shouldn't Be This Hard | RealClearPolitics

A Colombian family hoping to visit Disney World right now might have to wait more than two years to get their visas. The same goes for a Nigerian investor looking to close a funding round in Silicon Valley. Around the world, delays in visa processing are preventing scores of foreigners from coming to the U.S. — hurting the economy, sapping investment and undermining America's image. Fixing the problem demands a more forceful and creative response than the U.S. government has mustered thus far.