Rushdie's Lesson for Increasingly Censorious Democrats | RealClearPolitics

The award-winning, world-renowned author Salman Rushdie is thankfully on the road to recovery after being stabbed 12 times by an armed assailant on Friday. Rushdie has lived for much of his life with a fatwa over his head calling for Muslims to kill him for blasphemy. It was issued by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, after the publication of Rushdie's 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses. Rushdie had to live in hiding for years, and was ironically speaking at an event celebrating America as a haven for persecuted writers when he was attacked and left in critical condition.