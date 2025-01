Though I often write about Trump in the U.S., I generally avoid that subject here because Trump is so profoundly misunderstood and discreditable motives are often imputed to me. I am generally supportive of him despite his infelicities, because I believe the United States was terribly misgoverned in the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama years and in policy terms Trump was a very effective and successful president and will probably be so again.