Racial Identity, Abolition and Reckonings | RealClearPolitics

When John McWhorter and I visited Denver earlier this year to participate in the 2022 Heterodox Academy Conference, we had a lot of interesting conversations. One of them was with our friend Kmele Foster, an entrepreneur and public intellectual who co-hosts The Fifth Column podcast with Matt Welch and Michael Moynihan. When it comes to thinking about race and identity, Kmele is something of a radical, though not in the way that many “antiracist” ideologues consider themselves radicals. As you’ll see below in this transcript of my appearance with John on The Fifth Column, Kmele rejects race as a category that need have any bearing on an individual’s self-conception.