If last summer's theme song for Democrats was "Cruel Summer," this summer should be "Summer Breeze." By the end of the summer of 2021, the resurgence of COVID (and subsequent scramble for testing and inconsistent advice from government agencies), the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and rising inflation, not only crushed President Biden's political standing but created headwinds for down-ballot Democrats that looked all but impossible to overcome.