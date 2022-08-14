'I Have Never Seen Such Idiots!' | RealClearPolitics

Good morning from the airport in Larnaca, Cyprus. I'm headed back to Vienna after a short trip here. I just had a rather vivid ride to the airport from Limassol in the care of a highly opinionated taxi driver. This man's views are consonant with those of other Cypriots I've talked with this week. I know it's a Tom Friedman cliche to quote the taxi driver, but as far as I can tell, Americans never hear from people like this -- and it's really important that we do so we are not blindsided by events.