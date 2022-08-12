Senate Dem Extremism on Record Heading Into Fall Campaign | RealClearPolitics

During an all-night debate session this past weekend over Democrats’ misleadingly titled “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA), Senate Republicans used a procedural move known as a “vote-a-rama” to force votes on dozens of amendments to the bill. While Republicans knew they were powerless to block final passage of the legislation, their amendments offered a rare opportunity for Republicans to force Democrats to vote on the record on critical issues facing the country. In a series of votes that are sure to make a reappearance in attack ads this fall, Democrats killed every Republican amendment – making clear that they have no interest in bipartisanship or moderation, despite what individual members may say to the media.