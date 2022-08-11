GOP's Victim Complex Is in Full Effect | RealClearPolitics

The day after Donald Trump dramatically declared he was the "persecuted" victim of an "FBI raid," a debate erupted over how big a deal this really is. As Trump fundraised off his imaginary victimhood, some folks (including myself, full disclosure) assumed this must be important, for the FBI to go to all this trouble. Other folks insisted Trump is just stubbornly clinging to otherwise irrelevant classified documents, and that the "raid" was closer to the government coming to fetch an overdue library book.