Are Shibboleths About Race and Identity Coming Undone? | RealClearPolitics

The Democratic Party and some on the left have sought to build a coalition of “people of color” that fuses minority groups whose interests align, the argument goes, because they all suffer similarly under the yoke of white supremacy, systemic racism, or whatever you want to call the racial prejudice supposedly endemic to all areas of public life in the US. This coalition only holds together when members of these constituent groups can be convinced that what is good for one is good for all, even when, as the case against Harvard’s and the University of North Carolina's race-based admissions policies have shown, it’s patently untrue.