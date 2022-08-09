 With Enough Help, Ukraine Can Win | RealClearPolitics

With Enough Help, Ukraine Can Win

Stephen Biegun, The Bulwark August 9, 2022

With Enough Help, Ukraine Can Win
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Recent Western intelligence estimates of Russian losses in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine raise serious doubts about the Russian military’s ability to sustain its offensive operations for an extended period. With the possibility that Russian forces cannot keep up their wholly unprovoked and unjustified aggression, and may even experience a collapse, the United States, together with its allies, must provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defeat Putin’s military. Time is of the essence.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site