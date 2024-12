There are less than two weeks to go before Wyoming's Republican primary, pitting incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, of Jan. 6 Committee fame, against challenger Harriet Hageman. There's never much polling in House races, but there was one big one in Wyoming three weeks ago, and it was terrible for Cheney. The survey, by the Casper Star-Tribune, showed Hageman ahead by 22 points, 52% to 30%.