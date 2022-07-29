It's the Uncertainty, Stupid | RealClearPolitics

Ask a restaurant owner how difficult the COVID era has been, and the list of struggles is lengthy — loss of customers, supply chain problems, doubling and sometimes tripling of food costs, utility costs, and the ability to find or keep workers. Many business owners will tell you their revenue has returned to pre-COVID numbers, but that the cost to get there has eroded their profits. They are often making do without the manpower they really need, meaning they are personally working unsustainable hours.