 Fight To Ban Abortion Rooted in 'Great Replacement' Theory | RealClearPolitics

Fight To Ban Abortion Rooted in 'Great Replacement' Theory

Alex Samuels & Monica Potts, 538 July 27, 2022

Fight To Ban Abortion Rooted in 'Great Replacement' Theory
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

It may not be immediately obvious how the fight over abortion rights is tied to the “great replacement” theory — the debunked conspiracy theory promoted by some Republican politicians who claim that Democrats support more immigration to “replace” white American voters. But the explanation for, say, an alleged gaffe that overturning the constitutional right to an abortion is a “historic victory of white life” or a concern that not enough white babies are being born in the U.S. can be found in the history of the anti-abortion movement.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site