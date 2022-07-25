States Must Fight Biden Takeover of Elections | RealClearPolitics

President Biden’s agenda — to infiltrate state-run elections with a bureaucratic “get-out-the-vote” scheme — came about last year when he issued Executive Order 14019. The unprecedented executive order, which directs federal agencies to adopt and execute plans to expand voter registration and voter participation, contained few details, but left little to the imagination. An administration seeking to stop the anticipated red wave in November would do well to have a Democrat get-out-the-vote campaign at every intersection the federal government has with American citizens.