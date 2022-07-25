 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Pro-Abortion Brutality | RealClearPolitics

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Pro-Abortion Brutality

Margot Cleveland, The Federalist July 25, 2022

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Last week, Michigan’s Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed funding for maternity homes, adoption tax credits, and other budget items that assist pregnant women. While post-Dobbs, Whitmer and her fellow Democrats seek to conceal the party’s pro-abortion agenda by pushing state courts to institute the extreme abortion regime they demand, in striking from the budget any spending that has a semblance of supporting the choice of life, Whitmer exposes her party’s abortion-first position. 

