No phrase is hated more by the anti-gun cartel than “the way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” It challenges the narrative that guns in America are inherently bad and that the Second Amendment is obsolete. But the truth of that phrase was emphasized on July 18 in Greenwood, Indiana, when a passerby in a shopping mall shot and killed a mass shooter 15 seconds into a rampage that had already caused three deaths.