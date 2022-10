Do you recognize the image at the top of this column? Of course, you do. It is not a mass of cells. It is not an “it.” It is a baby, a human life in a mother’s womb, a life that began at conception. And it is waiting to be born. But idea of that baby allowed to be born and millions of other such babies, has triggered intense rage among the Democratic Socialists for the past several days, since the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to reverse Roe V. Wade.