How do we measure the consequences of a child’s death? We can add up the numbers, perform the investigations, and write up the reports, but there is no way to quantify the pain felt by the child’s family, no way to account for all the time lost, and no recompense that can make up for that loss. Even if an individual responsible for the death is tried and convicted, even if justice is served under the law, one cannot really say that the scales have been balanced.