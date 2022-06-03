High Gas Prices Are Part of Biden Admin's Plan | RealClearPolitics

Approaching his 500th day in office this week, Joe Biden is the least popular U.S. president at this point in his first term in the modern polling era. His approval rating might drop even further now that Americans are home from their Memorial Day weekend travels. According to AAA, this was one of the most expensive Memorial Day travel periods on record, with gas prices hitting $4.62 — the highest average price at the pump ever recorded.Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates