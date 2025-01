It's a victory that transcends two actors. In the case of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, we all win. Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife, an epic, televised soap opera/media mosh pit complete with laugh-out-loud farce, irresistible melodrama, and a ton of expert hair, makeup and wardrobe styling — an event that kept people of this nation and beyond riveted for six weeks — ends with a gigantic cultural slap in the face.