To Save the Court's Reputation, Reject Roberts' Taneyism | RealClearPolitics

As the nation awaits in the coming weeks the release of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization—the controversial Mississippi abortion case for which a draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s 5-4 majority opinion was leaked earlier this month—speculation continues to mount that Chief Justice John Roberts is now working to undermine the Alito majority and its overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that resulted in an absolutist ban on abortion restrictions.