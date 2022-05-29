 Is New York Ready for Recession? | RealClearPolitics

Is New York Ready for Recession?

Errol Louis, New York Magazine May 29, 2022

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

No, it’s not your imagination: An economic storm is heading toward New York, and the cloudy skies today could be a cyclone in the near future. Individual bits of bad news keep getting announced here and there, in ways that haven’t (yet) stirred widespread worry in New York. Consumers are spending; workers are pressing their bosses for more pay and better benefits; and politicians seem determined to avoid talking about the problems that lie ahead until after the November elections.

 

