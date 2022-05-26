What We Have at Stake in Ukraine | RealClearPolitics

The first issue of this magazine, published in Spring 1990 as the Soviet Union was collapsing, carried an image on the cover of a new world being born, breaking out of its old shell. “It is a conceit of new publications that their appearance coincides with an historic change. By good fortune, ours does,” I wrote in the first of these columns. It was a heady time, with the Cold War coming to an end, Europe coming together, and democracy on the rise. As Soviet power over Eastern Europe collapsed, the ghostly fear of nuclear war that had haunted our lives began to lift. We even savored the prospect of a “peace dividend” that could help finance long-neglected domestic priorities.