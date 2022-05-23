Woke Medicine: An Rx for Disaster | RealClearPolitics

It is a popular sport among those on the progressive left to dismiss conservatives' concerns about the spread of "woke" ideology (such as Critical Race Theory and "antiracism" training) in public education and corporate culture. Parents are scolded for suggesting that seeing the world through the "lens of CRT" or the factually challenged posturing of the 1619 Project might be harmful to their children's education, and employees are chastised for questioning the effectiveness of new mandates on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The implication is that only a racist would resist the new "antiracism."