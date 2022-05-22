 Why Is Xi Jinping Doubling Down on 'Zero-Covid' Policy? | RealClearPolitics

Why Is Xi Jinping Doubling Down on 'Zero-Covid' Policy?

Sreemoy Talukdar, FirstPost May 22, 2022

Why Is Xi Jinping Doubling Down on 'Zero-Covid' Policy?
(Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP)

China has entered a period of deep economic distress. And the wound is largely self-inflicted. According to data released on 16 May by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China’s consumption and manufacturing indices have tumbled in April. Industrial output in the world’s second-largest economy witnessed a 2.9 per cent contraction from a year ago, while retail sales crashed 11.1 per cent in the same period, considerably weaker than Bloomberg’s projected 6.6 per cent drop.

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site