Renowned Cancer Researcher Now Collecting Unemployment | RealClearPolitics

Renowned Cancer Researcher Now Collecting Unemployment

Suzy Weiss, Substack May 19, 2022

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In 2018, David Sabatini was a world-renowned molecular biologist. He was a tenured professor at MIT. He ran a major lab at the Whitehead Institute, overseeing a team of 39 researchers, postdocs and technicians. Their job was to disentangle the mystery of the mTOR signaling pathway, a protein Sabatini had discovered while still in medical school, at Johns Hopkins. The mTOR signaling pathway plays a critical role in tumor development. Figuring out how it works would go a long way toward saving countless lives. 

