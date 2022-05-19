Dems in Disarray: Leadership Struggle, Bleak Polling | RealClearPolitics

Political junkies' attention has been focused on the latest batch of primary election results this week, but just beneath the surface, huge and damaging fissures appear to be opening up among embattled House Democrats. For months, the conventional wisdom has held that 2022 is going to be a bad cycle for the ruling party and that Republicans were virtually guaranteed to win a majority in at least the lower chamber of Congress in November. The big question has been, how bad will it get for the Dems? It seems as though quite a few Democrats are waking up to the reality that the likeliest answer at this stage is, very bad.