It’s an absolute delight to watch the Democrats go all-in on Hispanic voters and then, in the way one might expect from pasty ruling caste goofs, unwittingly do everything in their power to make Hispanic voters despise them. And the results are undeniable – Latinx voters not only hate being called “Latinx” but hate pretty much everything else that the Dems are doing. The faculty lounge set that sets the party’s agenda is utterly oblivious.