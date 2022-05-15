Baby Formula Crisis Has Been in the Works for Decades | RealClearPolitics

Keeping an infant fed is a precarious task in the best of circumstances, and for many American parents, the circumstances have become quite bad. Nutritional formulas are currently in very short supply across the United States, and in some markets, more than half of all products are out of stock. For babies with medical conditions, as well as older kids and adults whose lives similarly depend on access to specialty nutritional formulas, the situation is nearing catastrophe. Because it can take weeks for increased production to show up on store shelves—and because most factories were already functioning near capacity—the shortage is likely to get worse before it gets better.