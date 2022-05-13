Republicans' War on Comedians Is No Laughing Matter | RealClearPolitics

Sean Hannity and the panel on his Fox News show were triggered into a right-wing hissy fit Monday night after a comedian joked about a political issue in a way that offended them. Before you laugh that off as just another example of the right ratcheting up the outrage machine, keep in mind we are in a new place in America, a place where the GOP is doing more than complain about words they don’t approve of and are are enacting laws to “cancel” those who dare speak or write them.
