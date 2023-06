Dinesh D'Souza's film, 2000 Mules, was just released, and it is jaw-dropping. The level of questionable practices and outright cheating is staggering. To oversimplify: Using high-tech forensic geolocation, cell phone information was collected that proved that ballot drop-offs at multiple boxes miles apart by the same "mule" were in progress. A mule is a paid or unpaid person who (in this case) drops illegal ballots off at these drop boxes.