Obstruction of Justice at the Supreme Court | RealClearPolitics

In the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court discovered a woman’s right to abortion hidden in the unwritten “penumbras” of the Constitution. Prior to this judicial magic trick, abortion had been subject to laws enacted by the people’s elected representatives. At the time Roe was decided, thirty states outright prohibited abortion while a minority allowed it for limited purposes. But Roe effectively struck down all of those laws and, in an exercise of what dissenting Justice Byron White called “raw judicial power,” took the issue of abortion away from the state legislatures.