Discrimination and the Search for Truth and Justice | RealClearPolitics

Back in 2019, I was invited by the Institute for Freedom & Community at St. Olaf College to participate in their series “Discrimination and the Search for Justice and Truth.” The event consisted of an onstage interview conducted by Edmund Santurri, a professor of philosophy and religion at St. Olaf and, at that time, the director of the Institute, followed by a Q&A with the audience. Ed and the audience asked a series of penetrating questions that allowed me to expound at length on race, affirmative action, and my own history as a so-called “black conservative.”