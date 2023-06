Democrats seem convinced that if the Supreme Court does in fact overturn Roe v. Wade,the decision would provide them with a political lifeline before the November midterm elections. Americans might disapprove of their performance on crime, immigration, inflation, the economy and national security — but when it comes to abortion, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) says Republicans are “on the wrong side of history and on the wrong side of the American people.”