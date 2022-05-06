Vance's Victory Over Ukraine Warmongers | RealClearPolitics

JD Vance's primary win in Ohio represents a fulcrum moment for the America First movement, because it validates that a populist nationalist approach to foreign policy can prove decisive with 2022 voters. In fact, Vance's insistence that America reverse course and de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine provided the most crucial policy differentiator against his opponents. Consider the backdrop of a highly contentious primary in Ohio, one where JD faced a constant barrage of attacks, from both the leftist corporate media as well as from Republican operatives and organizations.