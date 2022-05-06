 Former AG Barr: 'Shameful Self-Dealing' by Biden Family | RealClearPolitics

Byron York, Washington Examiner May 6, 2022

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool

Some Republicans want a special counsel appointed to investigate presidential son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere. The calls started in the last months of the Trump administration, when revelations about his activities, and suspicion that his father, President Joe Biden, might have been involved, began to emerge. (Those were, of course, the revelations some big media organizations tried to downplay and that social media giants Twitter and Facebook tried to suppress.)

