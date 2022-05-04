 Poll Shows Majority Opposes Dems on Late-Term Abortion | RealClearPolitics

Poll Shows Majority Opposes Dems on Late-Term Abortion

Guy Benson, Townhall May 4, 2022

Poll Shows Majority Opposes Dems on Late-Term Abortion
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Democrats and their journalist allies are in the process of convincing themselves that the Supreme Court's leaked decision supplanting Roe v. Wade will be an electoral game-changer. That may turn out to be true. It may not. Or, perhaps more likely, it will be a mixed bag that helps Democrats in some races, helps Republicans in others, and ends up being a marginal factor in most contests. One of the underlying assumptions of the 'backlash' analysis is that the issue clearly favors Democrats overall, but fresh polling once again underscores that abortion-related public opinion is actually more complicated than that.

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2023 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site