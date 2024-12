One question that won’t come up in a trial that starts later this month of a Democratic Party lawyer is the same question that arose in the wake of Nixon’s Watergate crimes, committed on his way to a landslide victory. Why, when Hillary Clinton was expected to trounce Donald Trump in 2016, did she devote campaign resources, always in short supply, to a risky, unnecessary and possibly illegal effort to smear Mr. Trump with the Russia-collusion slur?