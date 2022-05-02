Dems' Bad Policies Lead to Specter of Stagflation | RealClearPolitics

Just in time for National Small Business Week, stagflation is arriving. On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced the economy shrank by 1.4 percent in the first quarter — well below analysts’ estimates. On Friday, the Commerce Department revealed the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, rose at its fastest rate in more than 40 years. This combination of a contracting economy and runaway prices equals stagflation, which the economy hasn’t experienced since the 1970s.