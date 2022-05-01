Bipartisanship Loses a Role Model | RealClearPolitics

One was gracious, the other garrulous. One was severe, the other soft. One was rail-thin; the other carried a spare tire around his waist. One never touched alcohol; one was a prodigious drinker. One was a Mormon, the other a Catholic. One spent his adult life in the cold winds off the Wasatch Mountains, the other in the warm tides of the Gulf Stream. One was Coolidge-reticent in his speech, the other Churchill-voluble in speech. One earned pocket money by delivering the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper on frosty mornings; the other came from a family where newspapermen were in their pocket — and, in some cases, in their pay.