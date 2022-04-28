Liberals, Not Conservatives, Have Fused Church & State | RealClearPolitics

There’s a prominent Catholic parish in the Georgetown neighborhood of our nation’s capital that sends weekly email bulletins to its parishioners, many of whom are prominent members of the city’s elite political class. According to a friend who has been receiving those bulletins since 2018, the most common themes have to do with race, sexual or gender ideology, immigration, or the environment. In other words, the bulletin doesn’t sound all that different from Democratic Party talking points or the headlines and op-eds of the Washington Post.