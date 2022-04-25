Biden Admin's Mask Mandate Debacle | RealClearPolitics

On April 12, about a week before the Biden administration’s mask mandate for transportation on planes, busses, and trains was struck down by a federal judge in Florida, I set out to return from a one-month stay in the United Kingdom. The experience was surreal. When I flew to the U.K., I did have to provide evidence of vaccination, but that was all. No test or anything else. By contrast, in order to return to the United States, it was necessary to take a COVID-19 test on video less than 24 hours before a flight.