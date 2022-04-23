Democrats Have a Disinformation Problem | RealClearPolitics

A big fad in Democratic circles is to hold events devoted to discussing the threat of "disinformation" in America. Former top Obama adviser David Axelrod, who now runs the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, recently held a conference on "disinformation and the erosion of democracy." His old boss, former President Barack Obama, stopped by. But now Obama has taken center stage for himself on the disinformation issue with a speech Thursday at Stanford University, in the heart of the nation's tech industry.