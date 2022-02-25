 Time to Get Serious, Ditch Net-Zero | RealClearPolitics

Time to Get Serious, Ditch Net-Zero

Rupert Darwall, RealClearEnergy February 25, 2022

(Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin’s inflammatory speech, in which he set out his aim to reconstitute the Russian empire and blamed Lenin for its demise, and his decision to back this up with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, signals the return of geopolitics. Until now, Western leaders have been saying that the biggest threat to the world is climate change. Now comes Putin armed with nuclear weapons, tanks, and thousands of troops declaring his intent to overthrow Europe’s post-Cold War order. The dilemma for the West: you can’t win a geopolitical conflict lasting years or decades with an economy powered intermittently by wind turbines and solar panels.

