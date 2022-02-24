 Bluffing Never a Good Policy For a Great Power | RealClearPolitics

Bluffing Never a Good Policy For a Great Power

Ted Galen Carpenter, The American Conservative February 24, 2022

Bluffing Never a Good Policy For a Great Power
(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

U.S. leaders habitually emphasize that their country is dedicated to the security of Washington’s growing menagerie of allies and clients. Whether deliberately or not, those officials foster the impression that the United States is even prepared to use force if another power threatens those “friends.” The latest example comes from repeated statements by the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations that the United States is committed to defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

